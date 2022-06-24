UrduPoint.com

Cricket: West Indies V Bangladesh 2nd Test Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh 2nd Test scores

Brief scores at lunch on the first day of the second and final Test between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Friday

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the first day of the second and final Test between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Friday: Bangladesh 77 for two (Tamim Iqbal 46, Najmul Hossain Shanto 16 not out) Toss: West IndiesWest Indies lead the series 1-0

