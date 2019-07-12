UrduPoint.com
Cricket World Cup 2019: More Pakistanis Believe That India, England Or Australia Will Win The World Cup Than Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:24 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more Pakistanis believe that India, England or Australia will win the Cricket World Cup 2019 than Pakistan.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from urban areas across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, which team will win the Cricket World Cup 2019?” In response, 17% said India will win, 14% said England, 12% said Australia, 10% said Pakistan, 7% said New Zealand, 6% said West Indies, 4% said Sri Lanka, 2% said Bangladesh, 1% said South Africa, and another 1% said Afghanistan.

26% did not know.

