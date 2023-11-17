Cricket World Cup Final: Australia Factfile
Muhammad Rameez Published November 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM
Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) cricket World Cup factfile on Australia ahead of the final against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday:
- WORLD RANKING - 2
- PATH TO THE FINAL -
Group stage
Oct 08: lost to India by 6 wickets at Chennai
Oct 12: lost to South Africa by 134 runs at Lucknow
Oct 16: bt Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at Lucknow
Oct 20: bt Pakistan by 62 runs at Bengaluru
Oct 25: bt Netherlands by 309 runs at New Delhi
Oct 28: bt New Zealand by 5 runs at Dharamsala
Nov 04: bt England by 33 runs at Ahmedabad
Nov 07: bt Afghanistan by 3 wickets at Mumbai
Nov 11: bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Pune
Semi-final
Nov 16: bt South Africa by 3 wickets at Kolkata
- SQUAD -
Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (wkt), Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
- LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD -
David Warner: 6,925 runs; highest score 179; average 45.55; Hundreds 22; Fifties 33
- LEADING RUN-SCORER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -
David Warner: 528 runs; highest score 163; average 52.80; Hundreds 2; Fifties 2
- LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD -
Mitchell Starc: 233 wickets; best bowling 6-28; average 23.02
- LEADING WICKET-TAKER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -
Adam Zampa: 22 wickets; best bowling 4-8; average 21.40
- PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES -
1975: Runners-up
1979: Group stage
1983: Group stage
1987: Champions
1992: Round-robin stage
1996: Runners-up
1999: Champions
2003: Champions
2007: Champions
2011: Quarter-finals
2015: Champions
2019: Semi-finals