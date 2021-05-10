UrduPoint.com
Cricket: Zimbabwe V Pakistan 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:18 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Final scoreboard from the fourth day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club on Monday: Pakistan, first innings

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Final scoreboard from the fourth day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare sports Club on Monday: Pakistan, first innings: 510-8 declared Zimbabwe, first innings: 132 Zimbabwe second innings (overnight 220-9) K.

Kasuza b Nauman Ali 22 T. Musakanda c Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 8 R Chakabva c Babar Azam b Nauman Ali 80 B. Taylor c Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 49 M. Shumba c Imran Butt b Nauman Ali 16 L.

Jongwe c Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 37 D. Tiripano lbw b Nauman Ali 0 R. Kaia c Sajid Khan b Nauman Ali 0 T. Chisoro b Shaheen Afridi 8 R.

Ngarava b Shaheen Afridi 0 B. Muzarabani not out 4 Extras (b1, lb5, nb1) 7 Total (68 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Musakanda), 2-63 (Kasuza), 3-142 (Taylor), 4-170 (Chakabva), 5-188 (Shumba), 6-196 (Tiripano), 7-196 (Kaia), 8-205 (Chisoro), 9-205 (Ngarava) Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 20-5-52-5 (1nb), Tabish Khan 11-3-46-0, Hasan Ali 10-7-9-0, Sajid Khan 6-1-32-0, Nauman Ali 21-3-86-5 result: Pakistan won by an innings and 147 runs Series: Pakistan won the two-match series 2-0 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

