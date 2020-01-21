Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at close of play on the third day of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare on Tuesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at close of play on the third day of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare on Tuesday: Zimbabwe 358 Sri Lanka 295-4 (A.

Mathews 92 not out, K. Mendis 80, D. de Silva 42 not out, F. Karunaratne 37; V. Nyauchi 2-38) Match situation: Sri Lanka trail by 63 runs with six wickets remaining in the first innings Toss: Zimbabwe