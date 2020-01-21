UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: Zimbabwe V Sri Lanka Scores

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:24 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at close of play on the third day of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare on Tuesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at close of play on the third day of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare on Tuesday: Zimbabwe 358 Sri Lanka 295-4 (A.

Mathews 92 not out, K. Mendis 80, D. de Silva 42 not out, F. Karunaratne 37; V. Nyauchi 2-38) Match situation: Sri Lanka trail by 63 runs with six wickets remaining in the first innings Toss: Zimbabwe

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Harare Zimbabwe

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

11 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

11 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

26 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

41 minutes ago

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

1 hour ago

CJCSC lauds professionalism of PAF warriors

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.