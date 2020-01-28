UrduPoint.com
Cricket: Zimbabwe V Sri Lanka Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 24 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:50 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at close of play on the second day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Tuesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at close of play on the second day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare sports Club Ground on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe 406 (S. Williams 107, S. Raza 72, B. Taylor 62, K. Kasuza 38, C Mutombodzi 33, R.Chakabva 31; L.

Embuldeniya 4-182, D. de Silva 3-71, S. Lakmal 2-37) Sri Lanka 122-2 (D. Karunaratne 44, P. Fernando 44) Match situation: Sri Lanka trail Zimbabwe by 284 runs with eight first innings wickets in hand.

Toss: Zimbabwe Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Nitin Menon (India)tv Umpire: Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)

