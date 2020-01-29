UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: Zimbabwe V Sri Lanka Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:14 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at tea on the third day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Wednesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the third day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare sports Club Ground on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe 406 Sri Lanka 293 (A. Mathews 64, D. Karunaratne 44, O. Fernando 44; Sikandar Raza 7-113) Match situation: Sri Lanka trail Zimbabwe by 113 runsToss: Zimbabwe

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza Harare Sports Club

Recent Stories

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

1 minute ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

1 minute ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

46 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

46 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.