Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the third day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare sports Club Ground on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe 406 Sri Lanka 293 (A. Mathews 64, D. Karunaratne 44, O. Fernando 44; Sikandar Raza 7-113) Match situation: Sri Lanka trail Zimbabwe by 113 runsToss: Zimbabwe