UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket's Boxing Day Test Likely To Allow Fans As Virus Outbreak Quashed

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:42 PM

Cricket's Boxing Day Test likely to allow fans as virus outbreak quashed

Fans are expected to be allowed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the blockbuster Boxing Day Test between Australia and India, officials said Monday in a major boost for the series

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Fans are expected to be allowed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the blockbuster Boxing Day Test between Australia and India, officials said Monday in a major boost for the series.

Australia's second largest city has been under a coronavirus lockdown for months, and on Sunday a decision was made to bar spectators at next week's Melbourne Cup horse race.

But on Monday officials announced an easing of restrictions after no new daily or deaths, opening the door to some good news for cricket fans.

"The Boxing Day Test of course is very different (to the Melbourne Cup) because that is some way off," Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews told reporters.

"I am very confident that we will get a crowd at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test.

"I don't know how big it will be but there will be a crowd, that's the advice that I have, that's what we're working towards.

" More than 80,000 people attended day one of last year's Boxing Day Test when New Zealand were playing.

India are set to play four Tests and a white-ball series against Australia over the coming months, although dates have yet to be confirmed amid wrangling over quarantine requirements.

Andrews' comments are also good news for tennis fans with the Australian Open due to be held in the city from January 18-31 and organisers desperate to welcome spectators.

Big-ticket sporting events in Melbourne have been hit hard by the pandemic with the Australian Rules grand final played outside the city on Saturday for the first time in more than a century.

This year's Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park was cancelled at the last minute in March as the city suffered its first cases of the virus.

Related Topics

India Cricket Tennis Century Australia Victoria Melbourne January March Sunday Australian Open From Race Boxing New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Statement for replacement of Test Captain may caus ..

23 minutes ago

Two labours suffocate to death in well in Beer Har ..

3 minutes ago

Bolivia to Restore Relations With Russia - Preside ..

3 minutes ago

Man shot dead over property dispute

3 minutes ago

Crew of Oil Tanker Stormed by UK Special Forces Af ..

3 minutes ago

Ballot Box Set on Fire in Boston, Police Starts In ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.