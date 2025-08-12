Open Menu

Asif Through To Semifinals With Dominant Win Over Britain's Cosker

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 12, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Asif through to semifinals with dominant win over Britain's Cosker

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif delivered a masterclass performance in the billiards event on Tuesday, dismantling Britain's Zac Cosker 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the World Games 2025.

The clinical victory at the Civil Aviation Flight University's Tianfu Campus Gymnasium booked Asif's place in the final four, keeping Pakistan's medal hopes alive.

From the opening break, Asif imposed his will on the match, leaving his opponent scrambling. The first frame saw the Pakistani star construct a commanding 79-15 win through a combination of precise potting and tactical safety play that left Cosker frustrated.

The second frame proved even more one-sided as Asif piled on the pressure with an 81-39 demolition, showcasing why he is considered one of the tournament's most dangerous contenders.

"This wasn't just about winning; it was about making a statement," Asif told APP the match.

"When you reach this stage, every opponent is world-class.

"I'm looking forward to make a podium finish and give a gift to my nation on the Independence Day," he added.

The victory marks Asif's third consecutive win in Chengdu without dropping a single match, having previously defeated China's Liang Xiaolong and Germany's Alexander Widau.

