Noor Zaman Finishes As Plate Event Runner-up At World Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 12, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Noor Zaman finishes as plate event runner-up at World Games

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's squash sensation Noor Zaman concluded his World Games 2025 campaign as the plate event runner-up, forced to retire in the final against South Africa's Dewald van Niekerkdue due to illness in Chengdu, China on Tuesday.

Noor showed tremendous grit in the opening games, narrowly losing 10-12, 8-12, while visibly struggling with fever.

After going down 0-2, he made the difficult decision to retire, prioritizing his health.

"Noor gave everything he had despite being unwell," Pakistan's coach Fahim Gul told APP. "His fighting spirit in those first two games, while running a fever, shows his champion mentality. Health comes first, and we're proud of his silver-medal."

According to Fahim, they arrived late in Chengdu, hence could not acclimatise with the conditions, which impacted their preparation.

