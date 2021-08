Cuban wrestler Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez defeated Japan's Kenichiro Fumita in the final of the men's Greco-Roman 60 kg weight category event and won the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Cuban wrestler Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez defeated Japan's Kenichiro Fumita in the final of the men's Greco-Roman 60 kg weight category event and won the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics.

Bronze medals went to Russian wrestler Sergey Emelin and Sailike Walihan from China.