Danish Atlas nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar's athlete Danish Atlas Khan, who won 35 gold medals, 20 silver and 16 bronze medals in squash for Pakistan, has been nominated for the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, which is a great honour not only for Peshawar but also for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Danish Atlas Khan has played five times in the Asian Squash Championship, winning a gold medal in 2010 at the age of sixteen, the 2015 Chicago Open, the 2009 British Junior Final, the 2012 World Junior Championship, and two bronze medals in 2011 besides winning Asian Junior Championship in 2012.

From 2004 to 2012, he was No.1 in the Junior Pakistan ranking, former world number three in Junior, while he was number one in Senior Pakistan from 2012 to 2016.

Talking to media men, Danish Atlas Khan expressed the hope that he would win more honours for the country and nation in the coming time.

He said that his father Atlas Khan worked hard with him for which he got the reward and he will continue to work hard in the future.

He will leave for America to participate in squash competitions very soon, said Danish.