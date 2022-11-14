Danty cleared to play for France against Japan

France centre Jonathan Danty was cleared to play against Japan next weekend after the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced that he had not suffered long-term injury from the head-butt he received in the win over South Africa on Saturday

Springbok lock Pieter-Steph du Toit was sent off in the 12th minute of France's 30-26 win in Marseille for piling into a ruck headfirst and butting Danty, who was on the ground, in the face.

Danty took no further part in the match, amid fears that he had suffered a fracture of his eye socket.

"The first clinical examination raised suspicion of a lesion of the eye socket," the FFR said in a press release.