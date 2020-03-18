UrduPoint.com
Daren Sammy Asks People To Take Care Of Themselves From Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:46 PM

Daren Sammy asks people to take care of themselves from Coronavirus

He asked people and especially to his loved ones to do care of themselves from Coronavirus till they meet again.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) Daren Sammy of Peshawar Zalmi thanked his team management for having him and advised all Pakistanis to take care of themselves from novel Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Daren Sammy wrote: “Despite this corona virus seeing @thepsl in Pakistan was a great success. Thanks to the @peshawarzalmipk family once again for having me. To all of the loving people of Pakistan take care of yourselves be safe from this virus Microbe.

Till we meet again in…,” .

Through his twitter message, he hinted his departure back to his homeland after Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 was postponed amid fears of Coronavirus. Darren also shared his picture wearing proper masks and anti-virus suit.

Many foreign players have gone back to their countries and reports suggested that some of them preferred “self-isolation” after their arrival in their homelands.

