DC Inspects Arrangements For Cholistan Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Derawar Fort and Dilwash Stadium in Cholistan to review arrangements for the International Cholistan Desert Rally.

He inspected the rally track, arrangements for events at the Dilwash Stadium, and the sites for the food court, and handicraft stalls.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain, SDO Cholistan Development Authority Imtiaz Lashari, and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner reviewed traffic management, route management, security plan, parking, and other arrangements.

He directed that all the arrangements for the International Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed timely.

He also inspected the construction work on Kunde Bridge.

