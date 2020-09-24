Dean Jones dies of cardiac-arrest in Mumbai

(@fidahassanain)

The former Australian Cricketer was in Mumbai to fulfill his commitments as host broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL).

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2020) Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones died in Mumbai. He was 59.

He died of cardiac arrest.

Dean Jones was in India to perform his duties as host broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL).

For Australia, Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs during an international career.

His career was 8-year long between 1984 and 1992. He made 3631 runs in red-ball cricket at an average of 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries, the India media reported.

He made 6068 runs at 44.61 with 7 hundreds and 46 fifties in One-Day Internationals during his career.

The fellow cricketers and his fans are sad over his sudden demise who paid him tribute for his remarkable contribution for cricket.