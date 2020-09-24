UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dean Jones Dies Of Cardiac-arrest In Mumbai

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:43 PM

Dean Jones dies of cardiac-arrest in Mumbai

The former Australian Cricketer was in Mumbai to fulfill his commitments as host broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL).

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2020) Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones died in Mumbai. He was 59.

He died of cardiac arrest.

Dean Jones was in India to perform his duties as host broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL).

For Australia, Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs during an international career.

His career was 8-year long between 1984 and 1992. He made 3631 runs in red-ball cricket at an average of 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries, the India media reported.

He made 6068 runs at 44.61 with 7 hundreds and 46 fifties in One-Day Internationals during his career.

The fellow cricketers and his fans are sad over his sudden demise who paid him tribute for his remarkable contribution for cricket.

Related Topics

India Cricket Mumbai Australia Indian Premier League Died Media Sad

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recove ..

30 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

41 minutes ago

Rizwan urges people to plant maximum saplings

24 minutes ago

Kremlin on Putin's Nomination for Nobel Peace Priz ..

24 minutes ago

French court rejects Sarkozy challenge to cash-fro ..

24 minutes ago

British HC led delegation calls on KP CM

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.