Defending Champion Halep Withdraws From Wimbledon

Fri 25th June 2021 | 02:51 PM

Defending champion Halep withdraws from Wimbledon

Simone Halep will not defend her ladies singles title at Wimbledon due to a calf injury, she announced on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Simone Halep will not defend her ladies singles title at Wimbledon due to a calf injury, she announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old Romanian has been battling to be fit since withdrawing from her second round match at the Italian Open in mid-May.

"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," she said.

More Stories From Sports

