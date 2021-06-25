Defending Champion Halep Withdraws From Wimbledon
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 02:51 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Simone Halep will not defend her ladies singles title at Wimbledon due to a calf injury, she announced on Friday.
The 29-year-old Romanian has been battling to be fit since withdrawing from her second round match at the Italian Open in mid-May.
"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," she said.