Denmark And Belgium Halt Euro 2020 Game To Applaud Eriksen

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Denmark and Belgium halt Euro 2020 game to applaud Eriksen

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Denmark's game against Belgium at Euro 2020 was interrupted after 10 minutes Thursday to allow players and supporters at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium to take part in a round of applause for Christian Eriksen.

The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder is recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the pitch during Saturday's Group B game against Finland.

A section of fans in the 25,000 crowd held up a banner reading "All of Denmark is with you, Christian" as the referee briefly halted the match with Denmark leading 1-0 through a second-minute goal from Yussuf Poulsen.

The Danish Football Union (DBU) said earlier Thursday that Eriksen would have a heart defibrillator implanted after undergoing a series of tests.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter)," the Danish FA said in a statement on Twitter.

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances," it added.

The DBU provided no details on the potential consequences for the Inter Milan player's future career.

