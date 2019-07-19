UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dennis Says Quitting Tour Was 'right Decision'

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:03 PM

Dennis says quitting Tour was 'right decision'

Australian Rohan Dennis said his abrupt withdrawal from the Tour de France was the 'right decision' ahead of Friday's time-trial, the discipline at which he is world champion

Pau, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Australian Rohan Dennis said his abrupt withdrawal from the Tour de France was the 'right decision' ahead of Friday's time-trial, the discipline at which he is world champion.

Dennis won the 2018 world time trial road race at Innsbruck in November, beating Dutch ace Tom Dumoulin and world one-hour track record holder Belgian Victor Campenaerts in third.

The 29-year-old from Adelaide also won the time-trial in June's Tour de Suisse, finishing the race second overall behind Colombia's Egan Bernal.

The Bahrain Merida rider threw in the towel at the start of the Peyresourde, the first of two climbs on Thursday's 12th stage, after he had been busy trying to make the early breakaway.

Dennis released a statement overnight Thursday in which he did not address the reasons for his withdrawal during the 12th stage on Thursday but suggested they were not physical.

"I am very disappointed to leave the race at this point," said Dennis, who has won stages on all three Grand Tours.

"The individual time-trial tomorrow (Friday) had been a big goal for me and the team, but given my current feeling it was the right decision to withdraw earlier today.

"I wish my teammates the very best for the remainder of the race and would like to thank all the Tour de France fans who cheered for me, at home and on the roadside, since Brussels." "I will hopefully be back competing in this great race again over the coming seasons."Gorazd Stangelj, the Bahrain Merida team's sports director, stopped his car during the race on Thursday and ran backwards to where Dennis had pulled up to try and persuade his rider to continue.

"He's the kind of guy who wants to have everything 100 percent and it's not easy to have everything 100 percent all the time," Stranjelj told reporters. "He's a special guy, let's say, all champions are."

Related Topics

World Sports France Road Car Adelaide Innsbruck Brussels Tours Merida Bahrain Colombia Turkish Lira June November 2018 All From Best Race

Recent Stories

On Sehri: 1 in 2 Pakistanis like to have Paratha a ..

2 minutes ago

Land dispute claims two lives in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

675 dilapidated buildings' served notices in Multa ..

1 minute ago

Two accused get death, life term sentences in Sarg ..

1 minute ago

OneWeb to Open Satellite Production Facility in US ..

1 minute ago

Livestock show on Aug 2 in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.