Derajat off-road jeep & motorcycle challenge race concludes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The first Derajat off-road jeep and motorcycle race concluded in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday with great enthusiasm witnessed among both female and male drivers and the response of the local people turned up in large numbers was so unprecedented.

Besides Federal and provincial ministers and lawmakers, including Ali Amin Gandapur, Taimur Salim Jhagra, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Yahya Akhunzada and others, a large number of tourists and local people watched the spectacular jeep and motorcycle races.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Frontier 4x4 Club and Dera Ismail Khan district administration had jointly organized the three-day event.

Twenty-eight racers, including Jaffar Magsi, Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan, Babar Khan, Salma Khan Marwat, Maheem Sheraz, Laila Akhunzada, Irshad Kakakhel, Zain Mahmood, Raza Saeed, Asif Fazal Chaudhry, Faisal Khan Shadi, Bewarigh Mazari, Awais Khakwani, Malik Qadir Nawaz, Shahab Haider, Asad Khan, Nauman Saranjam Khan, Saud Majeed, Umar Iqbal Kanju, Sheryar Khan, Zafar Khan Baloch, Gohar Sangi, Tushna Patel, Jamila and others participated in the pre-peered category and covered 118 kilometres track from Yarak to Gloti.

The racers performed well during the 118km race on the track from Yarak to Gloti after passing through Paniala, Rehmani Khel and Abdulkhel. Around 29 drivers participated in the stock category while 22 racers performed in the professional pre-peered category. Gendhoot, Babar Baloch and Aqeel Ahmad stood first, second and third, respectively.

Similarly, Muhammad Rafiq, Sultan Bahadur and Rashid Goraya clinched first, second and third position in the B-category, respectively. In C-category, Hassan Jehangir, Malik Babar Ijaz and Syed Zahid Qayyum stood first, second and third, respectively.

Likewise, Shakil Ahmad, Shah Gul Mazari and Falak Sher Baloch won first, second and third position in the race, respectively.

In the Women's category, Tushna Patel clinched first position while Maheem Sheraz stood second and Salma Marwat third. Similarly, Hamiddudin and Umar Amin clinched first and second position in the local jeep category.

Besides, motorcycle racers also took part in the competitions and received thunderous applause from the spectators. Moeen Khan, Zaim Khan Chohan and Adeel stood first, second and third, respectively, in the bikers' category. Likewise, Abu-Bakr Siddique, Sharif and Hassan Qureshi clinched first, second and third position in the local bikers' category.

Earlier, qualifying rounds were held with a two kilometres track with dangerous turns. Sahibzada Sultan clinched first position after he covered the track in 1:53 minutes, Zain Mahmood stood second with 1:54 minutes and Asif Fazal Chaudhry ranked third with 1:55 minutes followed by Jaffar Magsi and Nadir Magsi with 1:56 minutes and 1:57 minutes, respectively.

In the stock category, Sahibzada Fakhar stood first with 1:55 minutes, Taimur Khwaja second with 1:56 minutes and Rashid Goraya grabbed third position who covered the track in 1:58 minutes.

The jeep rally was allowed with the standard operating procedures and on submission of the Covid-19 negative test reports by the participants as per the decision of Covid Task Force, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The track along one of the most stunning landscapes for the Derajat off-road challenge was specifically prepared for the racers. The venue for the event offered a diverse geography, dry alluvial plains commonly referred to as Damaan, sandy dunes in the foothills of Shaikh Badin and Indus River flowing along the desert.