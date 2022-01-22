UrduPoint.com

Dest, McKennie Are Back As USA Prep For CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published January 22, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie are among 28 players called up by United States manager Gregg Berhalter in preparation for upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Barcelona winger Dest missed the two November qualifiers because of injury while Juventus midfielder McKennie was sidelined for the second of those matches due to yellow card accumulation.

Another notable return is Settle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, who had not been called up for a World Cup qualifier since September of 2017.

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, who returned to international duty in November after a two-month injury absence, is also in the group called for training camp in Columbus, Ohio, as is young Mexican-American striker Ricardo Pepi, who transferred from FC Dallas to Augsburg this month.

The list will have to be pared to 23 for the trio of CONCACAF regional qualifying matches.

The USA host El Salvador on January 27 in Columbus, visit leaders Canada on the 30th and host Honduras on February 2 in St.

Paul, Minnesota.

With six rounds remaining, Canada top the eight-nation table with 16 points, followed by the United States with 15 and Mexico and Panama both with 14.

Training camp roster GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution) DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).

