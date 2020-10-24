DG, SBP condoles death of female Taekwondo player, Maham

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed deep sorrow and grief at the death of Pakistan's international taekwondo female player Maham Aftab on Saturday.

He lauded the services of Maham Aftab in the field of martial arts and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereavedfamily and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear thisirreparable loss with equanimity.