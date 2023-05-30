UrduPoint.com

DG, SBP Greets Pak Jr Hockey Team For Reaching Semi Final Of Junior Asia Cup

May 30, 2023

DG, SBP greets Pak Jr hockey team for reaching semi final of Junior Asia Cup

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has congratulated Pakistan junior hockey team for reaching semi final of Junior Asia Cup and qualifying for next Junior Hockey World Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Director General sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has congratulated Pakistan junior hockey team for reaching semi final of Junior Asia Cup and qualifying for next Junior Hockey World Cup.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan junior hockey team defeated strong Japan team by 3-2 in the last match of their pool in Junior Asia Cup being played in Salalah, Oman.

Dr Asif Tufail, in a greeting message here on Tuesday, praised the entire national junior hockey team especially the goal scorers Abdul Wahab and Arbaaz Ahmed for exhibiting true professional performance in the important encounter of Junior Asia Cup.

He expressed his hope that Pakistan junior hockey team will maintain the same winning momentum in the next much important semi final clash of Junior Asia Cup to be played on May 31 (Wednesday).

