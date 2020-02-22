DG Sports distributes certificates among officials for hard work in KWC

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Friday distributed certificates of appreciation among the officers and employees for working hard during the Kabaddi World Cup (KWC) 2020.

On this occasion Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that Pakistan has created a history by holding the Kabaddi World Cup-2020 event successfully, and due to the hard work of officers and employees, the event was successful.

The officers who were given certificates, included Director Sports, Muhammad Hafeez Bhatti, Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Nasir Malik and other workers.