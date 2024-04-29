Iranian Consulate Peshawar to sponsor Tradition Kabaddi, Zurkhaneh, Kosti-Pehlwani: Arbab Naseer

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) International Kabaddi player, referee and President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association Arbab Naseer Khan Monday said that the Consulate General of Iran in Peshawar had extended all out support in holding Traditional Kabaddi, Zurkhaneh and Koshti-Pehalwan in May this year.

Talking to APP, Arbab Naseer, who is also international referee and recently represented Pakistan in the Traditional Kabaddi, Zurkhaneh and Kosti-Pehlwani in Iran, said that they had started preparation for holding three different Games with the help of Iranian Consulate General Peshawar wherein players from all the seven Regions would be invited to Peshawar to hold the events in befitting manners.

Arbab Naseer Khan said that he held a meeting with Husain Mlaki in Iranian Consulate General Peshawar who gave a green signal to hold all the three traditional sports of Iran in Peshawar.

Arbab Naseer said that they had organized all the three events in the past wherein good talented players come up at national and international level.

He said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a female Technical Official of Pakistan Miss Sumayyah Khursheed, hailing from a remote village Swat, visited International Kabaddi, Zukhaneh and Kosti-Pehlwani Course organized by the government of Iran in Tehran city wherein officials, referees and coaches from around the world attended.

Arbab Naseer Khan said that three members’ delegation including Miss Sumayyah Khursheed, another international referee Ezat Khan and he himself attended the course while representing Pakistan.

He said soon after reaching Pakistan, the Iranian Consul General invited the team to hold Tradition Kabaddi, Zurkhaneh, Kosti-Pehlwani Games in Peshawar Sports Complex. He said a meeting would also organizing with Secretary Sports and Youth Affair Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Director General Sports before holding the key events wherein players from all the seven regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Hazara, Mardan, Swat and Peshawar would participate.

He said Pakistan has great achievements in Traditional Kabaddi – both circle and mate Kabaddi events, Surkhaneh and Kosti-Pehlwani. Arbab Naseer Khan said that Pakistan won gold, silver medals in the international Zurkhaneh, Kosti-Pehlwani and Kabaddi Games.

He said there is no dearth of talent but such talented players needed competitions so that they could come up at national and international level through competitions. He said the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation is also working hard and Pakistan has great achievements in Traditional Kabaddi.

Arbab Naseer, who is also President of Pakistan Zurkhaneh Federation, said that Zurkhaneh is a deep-rooted Iranian traditional sport. It is recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. Traditional Iranian wrestling (koshti) dates back to ancient Persia and was said to have been practiced by Rustam, mythological Iranian hero of the Shahnameh epic.

A Journey into the historical origins of Persian Martial Arts, he said, adding, “The origins of varzesh-e bastani can be traced back to ancient Persia, where warriors sought to master the art of combat. Zurkhaneh emerged as a training ground, combining physical exercises, wrestling, and spiritual teachings. He also thanked the Con

Traditional Iranian wrestling (koshti-Pahalwani) dates back to ancient Persia while folk styles were practiced for sport by every ethnic group in various provinces, grappling for combat was considered the particular specialty of the zoorkhaneh. The original purpose of these institutions was to train men as warriors and instill them with a sense of national pride in anticipation for the coming battles.

He said Zurkhaneh sports are played individually and also in groups. They are divided based on whether or not they use accessories in two groups:

1. Accessory-activities including Sang Gereftan, Milgiri, Shena and Kabbadeh Zadan

2. Non-accessory-activities including stretching and warm up, foot tapping, spinning and heroic.

