DG Sports KP issues orders of transfer, posting of 28 officers

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday issued orders for the transfer and posting of the 24 officers from BPS-16 to BPS-18 working in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal areas.

According to the notification issued here, Chief Coach Shafqatullah, Regional Sports Officer of Grade 18, has been given the additional charge of District Sports Officer of North Waziristan while a BPS-17 Anwar Kamal Burki posted District Sports Officer Dera Ismail Khan, Raziullah Khan transferred from DI Khan to District Sports Officer Tank, Assistant Director Directorate General Sports Zakirullah posted as Regional Sports Officer Peshawar and Regional Sports Peshawar Gul Rukh posted as District Sports Officer Peshawar.

District Sports Officer Tank Adil Shah has been transferred to District Sports Officer Lakki Marwat, Mohammad Ismail Khan has been given additional charge of DSO of merged Sub Division Lakki Marwat. Administrator Mardan Sports Complex Mohammad Sulaiman as District Sports Officer Buner, District Sports Buner Shakeel Ahmed transferred as Assistant Director Directorate Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, BPS-16 Azmat Ali Shah posted as Senior Coach Bannu on the post of Grade 17, District Sports Office Mansehra, Assistant Aqib Raqib has been transferred as DSO Haripur, District Sports Officer Haripur Faisal Javed posted as District Sports Officer Mansehra, Ghulam Mustafa as District Sports Officer Mansehra, DSO Khyber, BPS- 17 Raheed Gul to Assistant Director Training Directorate of Sports merged district, Bannu-Lakki Merged Sub-Division District Sports Officer Grade-17 Noorullah transferred to District Sports Officer South Waziristan, District Sports Officer South Waziristan Taj Muhammad posted to District Sports Officer Bajaur, Sub-Division District Sports Officer Kohat Peshawar Sajjad Khan, posted as District Sports Officer Kohat, Event Manager Ayub Khan of Directorate of Sports Merged Districts, BPS 16 posted as District Sports Officer Khyber, Coach Awan Hussain of Directorate Sports Merged Districts as Assistant Director Merged Area in his own pay scale.

Coach Amir Iqbal has been transferred to his scale as Senior Coach Directorate Sports Districts and Coach Imran Khan has been transferred from Directorate Sports Merged Districts to District Sports Officer Sub Division Peshawar. Similarly, Grade 17 DSO Orakzai Muhammad Hussain, DSO Karam Amjad Hussain and DSO Mohmand Saeed Akhtar have been retained in their respective districts.