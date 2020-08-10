DG Sports Punjab calls on Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi at Sargodha on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh called on Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi at Sargodha on Monday.

Divisional Sports Officer Sargodha Manzar Farid Shah, DPD North PMU Aizaz Sherazi and others were also present on the occasion.

PMU officials gave a thorough briefing about the development of our sports work in Sargodha division.

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh discussed various ways and means for the growth of sports culture in Punjab.

They also discussed the launching of a football academy at newly-built ground in Company Bagh during their meeting. Besides this, both the leaders also talked about the setting up of a 5-a-side hockey ground in Sargodha and a cricket academy in Mianwali.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion said that Sports board Punjab has established several top class sports facilities across the province.

"Sports Board Punjab is striving hard to contribute a major share for the regaining of lost sports glory of the country. As many as 155 sports schemes are underway in various tehsils of province".

Director General Sports Punjab informed that the Punjab govt is bringing sports infrastructure at grassroots level throughout the province.

"Sports Complexes will be built in 24 tehsils of Punjab under Flagship Programme whereas astro-turf has been laid in 25 tehsils of the province", he added.

He said the govt is not only focusing on establishing grounds and play-fields in various parts of the province but also coordinating with sports associations and clubs to make these sports facilities functional in a proper way. "More cricket, hockey and football academies will be set up in different tehsils of the province to promote these three popular sports," he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh also visited the sites of floodlight football academy at Company Bagh, 5-a-side hockey ground in Sargodha and a cricket academy at Mianwali.

During his visit, he also planted saplings at Mianwali and tehsil Isakhel Sports Complexes as part of Prime Minister's tree plantation drive.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab also had a meeting with popular folk singer Attaullah Essakhelvi during his visit to tehsil Isakhel.

During the meeting, he said that Sports Board Punjab will take everypossible measure for the promotion of sports in tehsil Isakhel.