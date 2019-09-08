UrduPoint.com
District Nowshera Sports Festival From Sept 23: Jamshed Baloch

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

District Nowshera Sports Festival from Sept 23: Jamshed Baloch

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch said that on the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan they were going to organize District Nowshera Sports Festival from September 23, 2019.

Jamshed Baloch said that game like bodybuilding, tug of war, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, kabaddi, taekwondo, snooker, archery, karate, throw ball, handball, football, athletics will be organized.

He said the opening ceremony of the grand sports festival will be organized on September 23 at 11.00 p.m while the closing ceremony will be organized on September 26 at 5.

30 p.m.

He said the aim and objective of the Games is to involve the youth in healthy sports activities. Jamshed Baloch said that there is no dearth of talent in District Nowshera and hopefully through these games good talent would come up to be part of the forthcoming 33rd National Games.

DSO Jamshed Baloch said that under the patronage of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, a great strategy has been developed for promoting sports in Nowshera district and finding new talent to national and international levels.

More Stories From Sports

