UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Advances To Rome Quarter-finals

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:56 PM

Djokovic advances to Rome quarter-finals

World number one Novak Djokovic won a battle with fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic to advance to the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Friday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic won a battle with fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic to advance to the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Friday.

The 33-year-old came through 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 and next plays either Italian Lorenzo Musetti or Germany's Dominik Koepfer, who both came through the qualifying rounds.

The top seed is warming up on clay at the Foro Italico in Rome for the French Open in 10 days time, a tournament the 17-time Grand Slam winner claimed in 2016.

Djokovic -- unbeaten this season before being disqualified from the US Open -- double faulted on the first of his three set points in the first-set tiebreak but a quick break in the second put him through in a tournament he has won four times.

Related Topics

World Germany Rome 2016 From Top US Open

Recent Stories

UNSC Calls on Afghan Warring Parties to Continue E ..

53 seconds ago

Over 0.87 million cattle heads vaccinated,treated ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan appreciated for launching programs to mit ..

56 seconds ago

Hazrat Bibi Sakina conference held

57 seconds ago

Commissioner inaugurates Polio Eradication Campaig ..

59 seconds ago

US, EU, Canada to Unveil Coordinated Sanctions in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.