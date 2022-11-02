UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Hits The Ground Running In Paris

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Djokovic hits the ground running in Paris

Paris, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic began the defence of his Paris Masters title with a clinical 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 second round win against American Maxime Cressy on Tuesday.

Arriving in the French capital after back-to-back indoor titles in Tel Aviv and Astana in October, the Serbian stretched his winning run to 10 matches following his summer hiatus.

The number six seed is targeting his fifth title from just 11 events after a season heavily curtailed by his opposition to being vaccinated against Covid.

That stance saw him ejected from Australia before hitting a ball in anger at the Australian Open in January.

And aside from competing in Roger Federer's farewell to the sport at the Laver Cup he effectively did not play for three months after Wimbledon, the US Open among the tournaments he was forced to sit out.

But he has said he is "super pumped" to finish 2022 in style, and his one hour, 42 minute beating of Cressy also took his winning streak in Paris to 10 matches after claiming the title here in 2019 and 2021, having missed the 2020 edition.

The big-serving Paris-born Cressy proved tough to crack in the opening set, saving three set points before being undone by two double faults in the tie-break.

Djokovic though weathered Cressy's aggressive but not altogether reliable delivery -- he hit 15 aces and 10 double faults -- and he got his break on return to lead 5-4 in the second set, to go on to serve out for the match.

"It was very intense, just a lot of pressure," said the 35-year-old Djokovic, whose winning start was celebrated by the Bercy crowd.

"When you play someone that serves this well - first and second serve - you don't have much room to relax and maybe play kind of a softer few games.

"You just have to be on your toes all the time.

"I've never come up against a player in my career with such a second service." "I had to lock in, I had to not give him gifts and points," added Djokovic, who won his 21st Grand Slam at Wimbledon, one shy of Rafael Nadal's record 22.

"Just overall very pleased with the way I felt and the way I played." Djokovic, seeking his seventh Paris title 13 years after his first, will next face Karen Khachanov in the last 16.

On court Wednesday are top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who takes on Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, and Nadal who like his old rival Djokovic faces American opposition in the shape of Tommy Paul.

Nadal, who in October celebrated the birth of a son, Rafael, has not played since the US Open and a last-16 loss to Frances Tiafoe, aside from teaming up with Federer in the doubles at the Laver Cup.

At 36 he says he is no longer motivated to chase the end of year number one spot. He currently lies second to Alcaraz in the ATP rankings.

"I'm at a stage of my career where I'm no longer fighting to be number one, but simply to remain competitive in each tournament that I'm playing in," Nadal said.

Asked about his state of fitness after a season "extraordinary in terms of results but complicated in terms of injuries" he added: "With an ageing body like mine, when you are coming back from a lay-off, it's difficult to know how you are going to react and play."

Related Topics

Australia Paris Astana Lead Japan Roger Federer Rafael Nadal January October 2019 2020 Australian Open All From Top Court Opposition Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

8 hours ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

8 hours ago
 US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of ..

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

8 hours ago
 Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

8 hours ago
 US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Me ..

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

8 hours ago
 Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russi ..

Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.