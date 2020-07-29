UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic, Nadal, Serena Enter US Open Tuneup Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Djokovic, Nadal, Serena enter US Open tuneup tournament

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and world number two Rafael Nadal have entered the US Open tuneup tournament to be played in New York while Serena Williams is in the women's field.

Organizers of the ATP and WTA Western and Southern Open, typically played in Cincinnati but moved to New York this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced initial singles entry lists Wednesday.

The event will be staged August 20-28 in a quarantine environment without spectators at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, where the Grand Slam hardcourt showdown would begin August 31 in similar conditions.

Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, and Nadal, the defending US and French Open champion, had been concerned about the wisdom of staging the US Open during a widespread COVID-19 outbreak across the United States.

The New York area has been able to keep cases at a relatively low level since spiking in March and April while areas such as Florida, Texas and California have become hotspots.

The only top-10 men's players not on the entry list were injured Swiss star Roger Federer, the world number four behind Austrian Dominic Thiem, and France's ninth-ranked Gael Monfils.

It also includes defending Western and Southern champion Daniil Medvedev, the world number five from Russia.

Federer owns a record 20 Grand Slam men's singles crowns while Nadal has captured 19 and Djokovic won his 17th earlier this year in Melbourne.

Williams, who turns 39 in September, has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, one shy of Margaret Court's all-time record. She gave birth to a daughter in 2017 and has gone 0-4 in Slam finals since, losing in the 2018 and 2019 US Open and Wimbledon finals.

Ninth-ranked Williams said she was playing in the US Open on the day the US Tennis Association announced it would stage the event. She has also entered a WTA tuneup tournament in early August at Lexington, Kentucky.

Williams last won a Grand Slam singles title at the 2017 Australian Open.

The only women among the WTA's top six on the list are Czech Karolina Pliskova, who ranks third, and world number four Sofia Kenin, the reigning Australian Open champion from the United States.

Absent are Australia's top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, the reigning French Open champion, and world number two Simona Halep of Romania, the current Wimbledon champion, plus fifth-rated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and last year's US Open champion, Canada's sixth-ranked Bianca Andreescu.

The women's field also includes 16-year-old Coco Gauff and defending Western and Southern champion Madison Keys, both Americans.

In all, 40 of the 43 top-ranked men are entered while only 39 of the top 53 plan to play on the women's side.

Related Topics

Tennis Injured World Australia Ukraine Russia Canada France Melbourne Sofia Madison Lexington Cincinnati New York Florida Romania United States Roger Federer Rafael Nadal March April August September Women 2017 2018 2019 Australian Open Event All From Top Court Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

1 hour ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

1 hour ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.