Djokovic Named In Serbia Team For ATP Cup In Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Djokovic named in Serbia team for ATP Cup in Australia

Sydney, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic was named in the Serbian team Tuesday for the ATP Cup in Sydney in January, after speculation about whether he would travel to Australia because of vaccination rules.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had cast doubt on whether he would defend his Australian Open title in January, refusing to reveal whether he was inoculated against coronavirus.

But he was listed as part of the five-man Serbian team when the draw was made in Sydney for an event that will precede the opening Grand Slam of the year.

