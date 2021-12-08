UrduPoint.com

Djokovic On Entry List For Australian Open, No Serena

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:36 AM

Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Serena

World number one Novak Djokovic was among the entries for the Australian Open on Wednesday but women's great Serena Williams was missing

Melbourne, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic was among the entries for the Australian Open on Wednesday but women's great Serena Williams was missing.

The Serbian had cast doubt on whether he would defend his Melbourne Park title next month, refusing to reveal whether he was inoculated against coronavirus.

Williams, who is frustratingly marooned on 23 Grand Slam titles -- one short of the all-time record held by Margaret Court -- had been expected to play, but her name was not listed.

