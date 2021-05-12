Dombrowski wins Giro fourth stage, De Marchi takes pink jersey

American Joe Dombrowski won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday as Israel Start-Up Nation rider Alessandro De Marchi took the overall leader's pink jersey after finishing second

Sestola, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :American Joe Dombrowski won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday as Israel Start-Up Nation rider Alessandro De Marchi took the overall leader's pink jersey after finishing second.

A small group of riders tipped to perform well in this year's Giro, including 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal, finished the stage more than a minute and a half behind.