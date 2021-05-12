Dombrowski Wins Giro Fourth Stage, De Marchi Takes Pink Jersey
Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:47 AM
American Joe Dombrowski won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday as Israel Start-Up Nation rider Alessandro De Marchi took the overall leader's pink jersey after finishing second
Sestola, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :American Joe Dombrowski won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday as Israel Start-Up Nation rider Alessandro De Marchi took the overall leader's pink jersey after finishing second.
A small group of riders tipped to perform well in this year's Giro, including 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal, finished the stage more than a minute and a half behind.