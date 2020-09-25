UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Domenicali To Replace Carey As Formula 1 President, CEO In 2021

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:36 PM

Domenicali to Replace Carey as Formula 1 President, CEO in 2021

Former head of the Ferrari team Stefano Domenicali will take over as President and CEO of Formula 1 in January 2021, according to the organization's official website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Former head of the Ferrari team Stefano Domenicali will take over as President and CEO of Formula 1 in January 2021, according to the organization's official website.

"Stefano Domenicali is to become President and CEO of Formula 1 in January 2021, with Chase Carey, the current Chairman and CEO, moving to the role of non-executive Chairman," it said.

Domenicali, 55, headed Ferrari from 2007 to 2014. Under his leadership, the Scuderia last won the Constructors Cup in 2008.

"I am thrilled to join the Formula 1 organization, a sport that has always been part of my life. I was born in Imola and live in Monza. I've remained connected to the sport through my work with the Single Seater Commission at the FIA and I look forward to connecting with the teams, promoters, sponsors and many partners in Formula 1 as we continue to drive the business ahead," Domenicali said.

Carey, 66, has been leading Formula 1 since January 2017.

Related Topics

Business Federal Investigation Agency January 2017 From Ferrari

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

54 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives: Chief Minister Sindh ..

1 second ago

Customs officials foiled attempt to smuggle liquor ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand Searching for Balance Between Health, Eco ..

3 minutes ago

India Wants Talks on UNSC Membership Expansion to ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.