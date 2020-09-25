Domenicali to Replace Carey as Formula 1 President, CEO in 2021

Former head of the Ferrari team Stefano Domenicali will take over as President and CEO of Formula 1 in January 2021, according to the organization's official website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Former head of the Ferrari team Stefano Domenicali will take over as President and CEO of Formula 1 in January 2021, according to the organization's official website.

"Stefano Domenicali is to become President and CEO of Formula 1 in January 2021, with Chase Carey, the current Chairman and CEO, moving to the role of non-executive Chairman," it said.

Domenicali, 55, headed Ferrari from 2007 to 2014. Under his leadership, the Scuderia last won the Constructors Cup in 2008.

"I am thrilled to join the Formula 1 organization, a sport that has always been part of my life. I was born in Imola and live in Monza. I've remained connected to the sport through my work with the Single Seater Commission at the FIA and I look forward to connecting with the teams, promoters, sponsors and many partners in Formula 1 as we continue to drive the business ahead," Domenicali said.

Carey, 66, has been leading Formula 1 since January 2017.