Domestic Cricketer Of The Year Kamran Ghulam Thrilled To Be Part Of Pakistan Squad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:28 PM

“Getting into 20-player squad out of a population of 220 million people in a historic series is something that my family and me will celebrate and enjoy,” says Kamran Ghulam

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kamran Ghulam not only broke the record for most runs in a single Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this season, he also earned the recognition of being named the Domestic Cricketer of the Year in recently held PCB’s Annual Awards. Kamran broke more than 36-year-old record held by opener Saadat Ali, who had scored 1,217 in the 1983-84 season.

After the record and recognition, Kamran also received the ultimate reward as the right-handed batsman is one of the nine uncapped players named in Pakistan’s 20-member squad for the two Test-match series against South Africa starting from 26 January at the National Stadium.

The 25-year-old Upper Dir-born batsman scored 1249 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 at an average of 62.45. He scored five centuries and as many half centuries, with 166 his best score. Overall Kamran has scored 2413 runs in 31 first-class matches, his runs tally includes nine centuries and 11 half centuries at an average of 50.27.

Kamran was supported by his brothers when he migrated from Upper-Dir to Peshawar in 2010 for the love of game, as cricket was the biggest passion of his life.

He was picked in Pakistan U19 squad for the tour of England in 2013 following which he got selected in Asia Cup U19 tournament the same year.

In the Asia Cup, Kamran scored 217 from five matches at an average of 72.33. He struck one century and one half-century; with an unbeaten 102 his highest score in the tournament final against India.

The jubilant Kamran Ghulam, while talking to pcb.com.pk, said: “Getting into the 20-player squad out of a population of 220 million people in a historic series is something for me and my family to celebrate and enjoy.

“I am glad that domestic cricket is being valued and respected, and my selection will give boost to other domestic players to perform and progress to the international stage.

“At the end of the day, 11 best and most suited players will feature in the first Test, but the remaining nine will continue to enjoy being part of the elite group, considered good enough to represent Pakistan.”

More Stories From Sports

