Dubai Customs to displaysmart systems and platforms at Gitex 2020

Under the theme “We Innovate for a Sustainable Economy”, Dubai Customs is taking part in Gitex Technology Week 2020, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Center from 6 to 10 December 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020) Under the theme “We Innovate for a Sustainable Economy”, Dubai Customs is taking part in Gitex Technology Week 2020, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Center from 6 to 10 December 2020.

At S2-A1 stand, Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai Customs will display its latest smart blockchain and AI based innovations and services in the renowned exhibition, which sets the tone of the future of technology in the region and beyond.

Along with this, Dubai Customs will launch a virtual platform (Gitex20.dubaicustoms.ae) that enables visitors to learn about the projects and initiatives, which include the Smart Control Room, Munaseq, Virtual Inspectors’ Training Program,Smart Inspection Table, 3D Consignment Inspection System, iDeclare and the Cross Border E-Commerce Platform.



Commenting on Dubai Customs’upcoming participation, HE Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs said:

“We are happy and proud to take part in Gitex Technology Week 2020, which will be a golden opportunity to display our groundbreaking pre- and post-pandemic innovations.

Our projects at Gitex reflect our efforts in achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai to transform the city into the happiest and smartest city on earth.

We always aspire to introduce new things that dazzle the world and disrupt the trade and transport sectors in fulfilment of the national ambitious UAE Centennial 2071 Project, the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, and Dubai Paperless Strategy 2021.”

Dubai Customs has recently developed the blockchain based Cross Border E-Commerce Platform, which will promote Dubai as a favourite hub for e-commerce and logistic services.