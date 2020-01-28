Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council inaugurate Sports Centre at Al Barsha Police Station

As part of the strategic cooperation between Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), His Excellency Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, has inaugurated a Sports Centre inside the detention centre at Al Barsha Police Station

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th January, 2020) As part of the strategic cooperation between Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), His Excellency Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, has inaugurated a Sports Centre inside the detention centre at Al Barsha Police Station.

The Sports Centre is a result of the joint venture between Dubai Police and DSC, with the aim being to encourage detainees to lead a healthy and physically active lifestyle.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of DSC, was present at the inauguration along with Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Deputy Chief Commander for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and a number of other Dubai Police dignitaries.

The Sports Centre is spread across a wide area with equipment for strength training being available along with treadmills, as well as a jogging track and an area to play basketball, football and other sports.

HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Sports Council has a strong relationship with Dubai Police and we are working together on a number of joint initiatives to promote sports and a physically active lifestyle among all sections of our community, including the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative, which is the biggest event of its kind for community sports in the country. A number of government entities take part in this pioneering initiative.

“This Sports Centre is part of that strategic and continuous cooperation between us. We want to give all segments of our community, including those in detention centres and correctional facilities, an opportunity to play sports and to exercise because sports has a positive influence on people and it will support the rehabilitation process of these people.”