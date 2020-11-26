UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Sorts Council Discuss Cooperation With French Ligue 1 Club Saint-Etienne

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:24 PM

Dubai Sorts Council discuss cooperation with French Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne

Dubai Sports Council received Bernard Caiazzo, the president of one of France’s oldest and most prestigious clubs AS Saint-Etienne, at its headquarters and the two sides discussed mutual cooperation and investment opportunities

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th November, 2020) Dubai Sports Council received Bernard Caiazzo, the president of one of France’s oldest and most prestigious clubs AS Saint-Etienne, at its headquarters and the two sides discussed mutual cooperation and investment opportunities.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, received Caiazzo in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and presented him with a copy of “My Story”, the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

HE Excellency Saeed Hareb took the president of the Ligue 1 club, which is making its 17th consecutive season in the top flight of French football, on a tour of the Council’s headquarters and explained the role that the Council’s plays in promoting sports at many different levels, including the grassroots and community level, and in developing Dubai’s sports sector as well as bringing top international sports events to Dubai, and in organising and supporting different local and international sports events.

Caiazzo, who is also the president of the Premiere Ligue union which brings together the vast majority of Ligue 1 clubs and is focused on modernizing French football and improving its competitiveness, expressed his happiness at visiting Dubai and meeting with the officials of Dubai Sports Council to discuss opportunities of bilateral cooperation and investment.

Founded in 1933, Saint-Etienne are one of the most prestigious clubs in France having won 10 Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France titles, a Coupe de la Ligue title and five Trophée des Champions. Several greats of French football like Michel Platini and national team players have played for the club, who are known as the Les Verts (The Green).

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Sports France UAE Dubai Rashid Saint-Etienne Top

Recent Stories

Version-2 of File Tracking system introduced: Dire ..

2 minutes ago

BISE announces Inter Special exams results

2 minutes ago

Stage is all set for PBC’s election on Nov 28

20 minutes ago

Police busted two inter-district dacoits gang in S ..

2 minutes ago

Walt Disney Company Plans to Cut 32,000 Jobs Follo ..

3 minutes ago

Capital reports highest single day increase in cor ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.