Dubai Sports Council And Ski Dubai To Host One Of The World’s First Snow Sports Competition Following COVID-19 Closures

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:12 PM

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020) Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, is pleased to announce that Ski Dubai will host a ski and snowboard competition in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council on Saturday, 15 August 2020 to encourage the safe return to snow sports following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The inaugural event will be one of the first snow sports competition in the world to be held with social distancing measures in place.

The ‘Return to Safe Sport’ competition is open to all competent racers, freestyle skiers and snowboarders and is free to enter. Starting at 10am, the event will be divided into four snow sports disciplines including the Alpine speed disciplines of Slalom Skiing and Giant Slalom and two freestyle disciplines: Slopestyle and Big Air. The competition will be adjudicated by a panel of freestyle judges and competitors are in with the chance of winning medals as well as a host of prizes including tickets for VOX Cinemas, Ski Dubai, iFly Dubai or lunch at North 28.

Director of Majid Al Futtaim Global Snow, Mohammad El Etri said, “Ski Dubai is proud to collaborate with Dubai Sports Council to launch the world’s first snow sports competition since the COVID-19 closures.

Dubai is leading the way and showing the rest of the world that, when the right measures are in place, sporting events and competitions can safely resume. This competition is also aligned with our goal to make the UAE and Ski Dubai an international destination for sport and we look forward to welcoming both competitors and spectators for what promises to be a fun-filled day.”

The decision to resume sports competitions is part of a series of decisions taken by Dubai Sports Council to gradually reopen the sports sector following weeks of closures due to Covid-19. The decision is in line with the Government of Dubai's plan to open all sectors of life in the Emirate, and complies with instructions issued by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and related government agencies.

The competition has been organised as part of Ski Dubai’s ongoing efforts to and to encourage the safe return to snow sports following the easing of restrictions.

Ski Dubai is exceeding recommended health and safety guidelines and has implemented an all-encompassing sanitisation and physical distancing plan to ensure that guests can enjoy a comfortable experience with added peace of mind.

The competition will take place at Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates on Saturday, 15 August 2020 from 10am. For more information or to register visit Skidxb.com.

