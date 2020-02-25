Al Wasl Club Beats Barcelona Academy on their Quest to Top the League Table and du LaLiga HPC teams Top The standing in the U-16 and U-18 competition

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship witnessed intensive matches last weekend. Al Wasl Club scored a 3-0 victory over the Barça Academy Kubala U-14 Academy, raising its score to 19 points, to become the runner-up to the Spanish Soccer Schools Iniesta, while Barça Academy Kubala maintained its standing at 15 points.



The du LaLiga HPC team remained in control in the U-16 and U-18 categories, where the U-18 team won against GoPro with three goals keeping them in the lead with 22 points, while the U-16 team also won three goals against City Fc Red keeping them in lead with 21 points.



The Under-10 competitions witnessed a strong win by Al Wasl Ac Milan Academy Dubai with a result of 2-0, while Barça Academy Koeman beat Juventus Academy 4-1.

Barça Academy also Juventus Academy Dubai 4-1 in under-12 competitions.

As for the U-14 competitions, the Alliance FC team won against Spanish Soccer Schools Carvajal 5-2, while the City FC Red team beat Spanish Soccer Schools Ramos with one goal in the U-16 competitions. The U16 also witnessed a strong win of Shabab Al Ahli against the Spanish LaLiga Academy with a score of 5 -1.

The Dubai Sports Council Academies Championship is the largest tournament of its kind, expanded this year to include 100 teams and 2300 players from private and local club academies. The tournament is played at the finest facilities in Dubai including Al Wasl Club, Shabab Al Ahli Club and Dubai Sports City Stadiums and runs from October 20, 2019 to April 2020.