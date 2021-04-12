Dubai Sports World Returns For 11Th Edition With Action-packed Lineup

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in association with the Dubai Sports Council, has announced the return of Dubai Sports World (DSW)

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in association with the Dubai Sports Council, has announced the return of Dubai Sports World (DSW). Now in its 11th edition, the action-packed sports and fitness event will run until 22nd September 2021 and is set to feature an exciting range of activities, in addition to hosting a number of leading sports academies.

DWTC has transformed its halls into a multi-sports destination hosting an exhilarating line-up of sports activities including football, basketball, cricket, badminton, tennis, volleyball, padel tennis and table tennis, while DSW has organised a team of fully trained staff members to assist with various sports activities.

All sporting activities within DWTC abide by the guidelines issued by the Government of Dubai and the Dubai Sports Council, ensuring a safe capacity of fitness enthusiasts and seasoned athletes per pitch or court is maintained.

DSW’s portfolio of leading professional training institutions from across the UAE, including the IFA Football Academy, Its Just Cricket, Professional Sports Academy, Soccer Kids Sport Services, Shooting Star Sports Academy, Tennis 360 and Deepika's Badminton Academy, are back at the 11th edition of the event, featuring training and development programmes carefully crafted by academies and renowned coaches with the aim of supporting budding athletes.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Sports World embodies Dubai’s vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, and provides an opportunity for sports enthusiasts of all ages to compete in a safe, multi-sport venue. The 11th edition of Dubai Sports World is a testament to the strong partnership between the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Word Trade Centre, as well as our deep commitment to cultivating a fit and healthy community. Dubai has already emerged at the forefront of the global resumption of sport and fitness activities, and DWTC has provided a venue that allows visitors to enjoy sport in a responsible setting.

According to the Middle East Sports Survey commissioned by PwC, strong government support and growing commercial maturity have contributed to raising the Middle East’s profile within sports in recent years, with the region forecast to see growth of 8.7 percent in its sports market over the next 3-5 years.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President – Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre said: “Sports play an essential role in bringing communities together, and we are delighted that Dubai Sports World can once again provide a platform for visitors of all ages to remain active and engaged with the activities that they love. Over the past decade, Dubai World Trade Centre’s partnership with the Dubai Sports Council has enabled Dubai Sports World to provide an accessible sports venue allowing the youth to hone their skills, as well as serving as a pillar of the community at large. DSW and DWTC are committed to encouraging a healthy lifestyle while providing a safe environment for visitors to enjoy sports and fitness activities.”

DWTC’s Za’abeel Halls 4, 5 and 6 will house this year’s edition of DSW. The interconnecting halls serve as a self-contained and exclusive space that allows for social distancing and features a separate parking facility with direct access from Al Mustaqbal Street that is designed to ease visitor movement.

In line with Dubai’s efforts to successfully curb the spread of COVID-19, DWTC has implemented several regulatory protective measures at the venue to ensure the health and safety of all individuals, athletes, and staff on the premises of DSW. Visitors must check-in online via the DSW App prior to entry. Key onsite safety amenities and offerings, including emergency medical services have been made available including regular sanitisation of the facility