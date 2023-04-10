Dura Baloch inaugurates cricket tournament in Quetta

Director General Sports Dura Baloch said that we were trying to attract the youth of Balochistan towards positive and healthy activities

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Dura Baloch said that we were trying to attract the youth of Balochistan towards positive and healthy activities.

The promotion of sports is among the priorities of the government of Balochistan, in the Ramazan sports festival, tap ball cricket, hockey, futsal and other sports competitions will be held, she added.

She expressed these views in her speech on the occasion of the inauguration of the Tap Ball Cricket Tournament in connection with the Ramazan Sports Festival under the auspices of the Sports Department, Government of Balochistan.

She said that we have fulfilled the promise that we had made to tape ball cricket players to organize the All-Quetta Ramazan Tap Ball Cricket Night Cup.

Our endeavour is to continue organizing tap ball cricket tournaments in order to provide a platform to the players so that the players can showcase their skills, she said.

Balochistan Handball Association President Sher Muhammad Tareen, Balochistan Hockey Association President Amjad Sati, Vice President Chaudhry Shabbir, Gul Muhammad Kakar, Sohail Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Qasim and others were present on the occasion.

Later, the inaugural match of the tournament was played between Saad Fighters and Brewery XI in which Saad Fighters defeated Brewery XI by 40 runs.

It should be noted that in order to attract the youth towards positive activities, various sports competitions have been organized by the Sports Department of the government of the province in connection with the Ramazan Sports Festival, which will continue till April 17.