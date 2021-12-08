UrduPoint.com

Durant, Harden Spark Nets Fightback Over Mavs

Zeeshan Mehtab 51 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 09:00 AM

Durant, Harden spark Nets fightback over Mavs

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :James Harden and Kevin Durant led a late fightback as the Brooklyn Nets overturned a 17-point third-quarter deficit to edge past the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Harden and Durant combined for 47 points in a 102-99 road victory for Brooklyn, who lead the Eastern Conference with 17 wins against seven losses.

Brooklyn's victory was sealed by a devastating burst of scoring in the fourth quarter, with the Nets overwhelming Dallas 27-13.

Brooklyn took the lead for the first time in the game with a Harden free throw to make it 91-90 with 6min 41 remaining.

Dallas star Luka Doncic twice regained the lead for the Mavericks, but a 25-foot three-pointer from Patty Mills edged Brooklyn back in front at 98-97 with just under three minutes on the clock.

A Harden layup put Brooklyn 100-97 ahead and Durant's fadeaway completed the Nets' scoring.

The win at Dallas's American Airlines Center was vindication for Brooklyn coach Steve Nash, who left Harden and Durant on the court for over 41 minutes and 40 minutes respectively.

"I like to be on the court," Durant said afterwards. "A game like tonight we were struggling a little bit and we needed a bit of juice going into the fourth quarter.

"Coach kept me and James on the court to give us an extra push and it worked." Dallas meanwhile were left ruing their inability to strike from distance.

Doncic led the Mavs scorers with 28 points, but Dallas paid the price for making just nine of 46 attempts from three-point range.

The defeat dropped the Mavs below .500 at 11-12, seventh in the Western Conference.

Related Topics

Road Lead Price Dallas From Coach Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

46 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

8 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

9 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

9 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.