Ecuador Proposes Peru, Columbia Making Joint Bid To Host 2030 World Cup - President

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 08:50 AM

Ecuador Proposes Peru, Columbia Making Joint Bid to Host 2030 World Cup - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said Saturday that Ecuador wanted to participate in the race to host 2030 World Cup and proposed making a joint bid to Columbia and Peru.

The corresponding proposal to Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and Colombian President Ivan Duque were already made on Friday, Moreno said on Twitter.

Their bid will compete with the joint bid made by Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile.

