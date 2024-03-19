Efforts On To Host Champions Trophy Matches In Pakistan: Mohsin Naqvi
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said preparations for holding Champions Trophy are being completed and the Trophy will be held in Pakistan.
Talking to media persons in National Bank Cricket Stadium Karachi during the PSL 9 final match,he said three stadiums are being prepared for the Champions Trophy and before the event started stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad would be fully prepared.
He said there were 900 employees in PCB and no one would be fired from their jobs but he wanted to decrease board's expenses.
Replying to a question, PCB chairman said issue of the foreign coach would be resolved within a week.
He said 2700 domestic matches were held during previous year and in the next season 9000 matches would be organized.
He said selection committee was the only body which could have to take any decision regarding appointing the captain of the team. He continued that they have decided to empower selection committee of the national team more to make important decisions.
He said, “Meeting with Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India during the ICC meeting was remained successful.”
He disclosed that four to five pitches are being built in NCA Lahore. “Soil is being imported from Australia and England for the preparation of wickets”, he said.
He said work on Women Cricket League has also been started.
