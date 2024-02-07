Open Menu

Elections 2024: Which Pakistani Cricketers To Miss Voting This Time?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2024 | 05:25 PM

Elections 2024: Which Pakistani cricketers to miss voting this time?

All players have already reached Rawalpindi, and they will participate in the President Trophy starting again on February 9th.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) Pakistani cricketers will be deprived of casting their votes before the general elections due to their participation in the rescheduled President Trophy tournament held in Rawalpindi after the elections on February 8th.

All players have already reached Rawalpindi, and they will participate in the President Trophy starting again on February 9th.

Many players won't be able to return to their Constituencies from Rawalpindi to cast their votes on Election Day. National cricketers such as Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sahibzada Farhan, Umar Akmal, Mir Hamza, and Shah Nawaz Dhani will be in action after the tournament restarts, which was rescheduled due to the start of the Sindh Premier League on January 25th.

The players were initially showing confidence before the final, but they were disappointed that they wouldn't be able to cast their votes this time. Initially, WAPDA and SNGPL were supposed to compete in the President Trophy final from January 26th to 30th.

However, it had to be rescheduled for February, and it was supposed to happen after the final of the Sindh Premier League on February 6th.

However, the Pakistan cricket board had to extend the dates further so that the final of the domestic four-day President Trophy would not affect the viewership of the general elections, and ultimately, it was decided that the final would be played between February 9th and 13th.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Cricket WAPDA Rawalpindi Azhar Ali Umar Akmal Mir Hamza Abid Ali Saud Shakeel January February From Premier League SNGPL

Recent Stories

WAPDA and SNGPL set to lock horns for the Presiden ..

WAPDA and SNGPL set to lock horns for the President's Trophy final

3 minutes ago
 Modern Customer Service Centre inaugurated at LESC ..

Modern Customer Service Centre inaugurated at LESCO Headquarters

8 minutes ago
 US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll no ..

US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'

8 minutes ago
 LWMC executes zero waste operation in city

LWMC executes zero waste operation in city

8 minutes ago
 Singapore's DBS net profit hits record high in 202 ..

Singapore's DBS net profit hits record high in 2023

7 minutes ago
 33 candidates including 24 independents in run fro ..

33 candidates including 24 independents in run from PP-17

7 minutes ago
Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

3 hours ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

4 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

5 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports