Elections 2024: Which Pakistani Cricketers To Miss Voting This Time?
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2024 | 05:25 PM
All players have already reached Rawalpindi, and they will participate in the President Trophy starting again on February 9th.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) Pakistani cricketers will be deprived of casting their votes before the general elections due to their participation in the rescheduled President Trophy tournament held in Rawalpindi after the elections on February 8th.
All players have already reached Rawalpindi, and they will participate in the President Trophy starting again on February 9th.
Many players won't be able to return to their Constituencies from Rawalpindi to cast their votes on Election Day. National cricketers such as Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sahibzada Farhan, Umar Akmal, Mir Hamza, and Shah Nawaz Dhani will be in action after the tournament restarts, which was rescheduled due to the start of the Sindh Premier League on January 25th.
The players were initially showing confidence before the final, but they were disappointed that they wouldn't be able to cast their votes this time. Initially, WAPDA and SNGPL were supposed to compete in the President Trophy final from January 26th to 30th.
However, it had to be rescheduled for February, and it was supposed to happen after the final of the Sindh Premier League on February 6th.
However, the Pakistan cricket board had to extend the dates further so that the final of the domestic four-day President Trophy would not affect the viewership of the general elections, and ultimately, it was decided that the final would be played between February 9th and 13th.
Recent Stories
WAPDA and SNGPL set to lock horns for the President's Trophy final
Modern Customer Service Centre inaugurated at LESCO Headquarters
US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'
LWMC executes zero waste operation in city
Singapore's DBS net profit hits record high in 2023
33 candidates including 24 independents in run from PP-17
Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
WAPDA and SNGPL set to lock horns for the President's Trophy final3 minutes ago
-
PSL online ticket booking website recovered3 hours ago
-
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea4 hours ago
-
Giants rally to stun Dubai by 19 runs in a low scoring battle7 hours ago
-
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead18 hours ago
-
Kabaddi tournament played23 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results23 hours ago
-
Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played24 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman24 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman24 hours ago
-
AFCON semi-final with Nigeria will be tough - South Africa legends1 day ago
-
Australia take just 6.5 overs to destroy woeful West Indies in 3rd ODI1 day ago