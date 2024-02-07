Elections 2024: Which Pakistani cricketers to miss voting this time?

(@Abdulla99267510)

All players have already reached Rawalpindi, and they will participate in the President Trophy starting again on February 9th.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) Pakistani cricketers will be deprived of casting their votes before the general elections due to their participation in the rescheduled President Trophy tournament held in Rawalpindi after the elections on February 8th.

All players have already reached Rawalpindi, and they will participate in the President Trophy starting again on February 9th.

Many players won't be able to return to their Constituencies from Rawalpindi to cast their votes on Election Day. National cricketers such as Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sahibzada Farhan, Umar Akmal, Mir Hamza, and Shah Nawaz Dhani will be in action after the tournament restarts, which was rescheduled due to the start of the Sindh Premier League on January 25th.

The players were initially showing confidence before the final, but they were disappointed that they wouldn't be able to cast their votes this time. Initially, WAPDA and SNGPL were supposed to compete in the President Trophy final from January 26th to 30th.

However, it had to be rescheduled for February, and it was supposed to happen after the final of the Sindh Premier League on February 6th.

However, the Pakistan cricket board had to extend the dates further so that the final of the domestic four-day President Trophy would not affect the viewership of the general elections, and ultimately, it was decided that the final would be played between February 9th and 13th.