England Beat Afghanistan By 150 Runs In Cricket World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:56 PM

England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs in Cricket World Cup

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :England crushed Afghanistan by 150 runs as the World Cup hosts smashed a record-breaking 25 sixes against the minnows at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England captain Eoin Morgan's 148 off just 71 balls included a one-day international record 17 sixes.

His side's 397-6 featured the most maximums in ODI history and ranked as their highest ever World Cup score.

Afghanistan never threatened to chase down their huge target and settled for 247-8 as England earned their fourth win from five matches in this year's tournament.

More Stories From Sports

