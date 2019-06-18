UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Captain Morgan Bats Against Afghanistan

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:18 PM

England captain Morgan bats against Afghanistan

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday after being passed fit to play in the World Cup pool match

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday after being passed fit to play in the World Cup pool match.

Morgan was given the all-clear after suffering a back spasm that meant he was unable to bat in the tournament hosts' eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Southampton on Friday.

World Cup favourites England made two changes from that side, with James Vince replacing Jason Roy after the in-form opener was ruled out with a hamstring tear that could sideline him for at least two pool fixtures.

And with Tuesday's match being played on a used pitch that should aid turn, England decided to drop paceman Liam Plunkett, who was reportedly unwell on Monday, and recall off-spinner Moeen Ali.

"The wicket looks really good," said Morgan. "It doesn't look a great deal used -- everyone at Old Trafford has done a magnificent job to get it ready.

"It played well the other day (when India beat Pakistan) -- plenty of carry for the seamers and a hint of turn for the spinners.

" Rank outsiders Afghanistan made three changes from the side that lost to South Africa by nine wickets.

Top-order batsmen Hazratullah Zazai, fast bowler Hamid Hassan and medium-pacer Aftab Alam were all dropped, with Afghanistan recalling Najibullah Zadran, Dawlat Zadran and spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

England, bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, are currently fourth in the 10-team table with only the top four at the end of the 10-team round-robin stage qualifying for the semi-finals.

Afghanistan are bottom of the standings, with four defeats in four matches.

Teams England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Afghanistan: Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Job Rashid Jos Southampton South Africa Aftab Alam Dawlat Zadran Gulbadin Naib Hamid Hassan Mohammad Nabi Najibullah Zadran Noor Ali Zadran Rahmat Shah James Vince Rashid Khan Marais Erasmus Paul Reiffel Joel Wilson Ranjan Madugalle Old Trafford National University TV All From Top

Recent Stories

Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launche ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to take Rs$918 million loan from World Ba ..

9 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers’ bail petitions rejected

15 minutes ago

Moscow Understands Why Iran Is Forced to Consider ..

1 minute ago

Kabaddi training camp begins in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Two suspects of child abuse held in Islamabad

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.