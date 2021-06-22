UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Duo Mount, Chilwell To Isolate Until June 28, Will Miss Czech Game

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 04:41 PM

England duo Mount, Chilwell to isolate until June 28, will miss Czech game

England will be without Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell for their final Euro 2020 Group D match on Tuesday against the Czech Republic and potentially their last-16 tie, after the pair were forced to isolate following exposure to an opponent who has Covid-19

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :England will be without Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell for their final Euro 2020 Group D match on Tuesday against the Czech Republic and potentially their last-16 tie, after the pair were forced to isolate following exposure to an opponent who has Covid-19.

Mount and Chilwell were seen embracing their club teammate Billy Gilmour after Friday's 0-0 draw between England and Scotland.

Gilmour tested positive on Monday, but no other Scottish players have been forced into isolation for their clash with Croatia later on Tuesday that could see Steve Clarke's men qualify for the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

England have already qualified ahead of the Czech Republic's visit to Wembley.

If the Three Lions beat the Czechs to win the group, they will play their last 16 match at Wembley on June 29, giving both players a chance to feature.

Second place in the group would see Gareth Southgate's men travel to Copenhagen on June 28.

"We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday (28 June). This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England," the English Football Association said in a statement.

"Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England's training base St. George's Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight's fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

"We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.

"The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests." Southgate said on Monday the news that both players may have to isolate came as a surprise to him, particularly given no Scottish players have been deemed close contacts.

"I don't want to cause a drama for Scotland but if you're all in the dressing room together, where does everything stand? I don't know is the honest answer to that," said Southgate.

"Our medical people are dealing with all of this. I've been updated as regularly as I can be which is every hour or so when there's a little bit more information and we have to accept whatever the situation is and adapt to it.

"That's the world we're all living in, across every family and every sport and every business."

Related Topics

Football World Business Visit St. George Czech Republic Croatia Euro May June Sunday 2020 Family All Chelsea

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes all countries to Expo 2020 Dubai: Nah ..

12 minutes ago

UEFA 'right' to refuse Munich rainbow lights: Hung ..

45 seconds ago

Sputnik V Developer Says Vaccine Contains No Abort ..

46 seconds ago

TurkStream Suspends Gas Transit for Planned Mainte ..

48 seconds ago

Online Platforms Not Liable for Copyright Infringe ..

49 seconds ago

Russia, Syria Finalizing Agreement on Trade, Econo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.